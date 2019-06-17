TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi blocking SB lane of US 60 in Henderson

Henderson, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an overturned semi is blocking one southbound lane of US 60 at the intersection with US 41-Alternate on the south side of Henderson.
They say the truck is being off-loaded, and at some point the intersection will have to be closed to upright the truck.
Officials think it should be around 5:00 p.m. when the road is clear.
Drivers should avoid the area.
Jail officials tell us inmates are helping to speed up the process.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.