TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi blocking SB lane of US 60 in Henderson

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi blocking SB lane of US 60 in Henderson
(Source: Jail Official)
By Jill Lyman | June 17, 2019 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 4:30 PM

Henderson, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an overturned semi is blocking one southbound lane of US 60 at the intersection with US 41-Alternate on the south side of Henderson.

They say the truck is being off-loaded, and at some point the intersection will have to be closed to upright the truck.

Officials think it should be around 5:00 p.m. when the road is clear.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Jail officials tell us inmates are helping to speed up the process.

Semi rollover in Henderson
Semi rollover in Henderson (Source: Jail Official)

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.