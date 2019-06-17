1st game of annual Dust Bowl basketball tournament to start Mon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, the first game of the annual Dust Bowl basketball tournament is set to start Monday.
It has a family friendly atmosphere where you can watch a couple of games and then enjoy some other entertainment.
They’ve got vendors, scheduled entertainment, and even a celebrity game.
They also have giveaways, contests, and prizes.
This event is at the CK Newsome Center and is put on by the non-profit Young and Established, and Evansville Police.
Monday through Wednesday is pool-play and the tournament starts on Thursday. The tournament will end on Saturday.
14 News will have more on this Monday night at 10:00.
