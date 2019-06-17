1st game of annual Dust Bowl basketball tournament to start Mon.

1st game of annual Dust Bowl basketball tournament to start Mon.
Dust Bowl basketball tournament to start Monday.
By Evan Gorman and Matthew DeVault | June 17, 2019 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 3:51 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, the first game of the annual Dust Bowl basketball tournament is set to start Monday.

It has a family friendly atmosphere where you can watch a couple of games and then enjoy some other entertainment.

They’ve got vendors, scheduled entertainment, and even a celebrity game.

They also have giveaways, contests, and prizes.

This event is at the CK Newsome Center and is put on by the non-profit Young and Established, and Evansville Police.

Monday through Wednesday is pool-play and the tournament starts on Thursday. The tournament will end on Saturday.

14 News will have more on this Monday night at 10:00.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.