SNAP members express concerns about Owensboro Bishop

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday, a Bowling Green man and two members of the SNAP organization were in Owensboro to shed light on an issue they have with Bishop William Medley.
Michael Montgomery says he has court documents and memos (unverified by 14 News) that show Bishop Medley may have covered up sexual abuse.
He says these documents refer back to the early 90′s when Medley was the Director of Clergy Personnel in the Archdiocese of Louisville.
Montgomery says Medley assisted in moving priests to different parishes who had sexual abuse allegations made against them.
Montgomery says he has been working to get answers that could prove or disprove these documents, but has not received any clarification.
“Remember the Pope has asked for transparency. The Pope has asked for accountability. As a layperson, I am doing what I think is right,” said Montgomery.
Montgomery and the advocates from SNAP also believe the list of priests with sexual allegations that Bishop Released earlier this year is incomplete.
We reached out to the Owensboro Diocese on Friday. We received a statement late Monday afternoon.
“Bishop William F. Medley has previously met with Mr. Montgomery and is aware of the concerns raised regarding his position as clergy personnel director from 1989-1993 in the Archdiocese of Louisville. At this time Bishop Medley has not received any directives from the Papal Nuncio in regards to this matter. At last week’s meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), the bishops adopted new protocols for reporting concerns such as these. Bishop Medley awaits further direction.”
