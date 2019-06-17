ShrinersFest safety reminder from Evansville police

Shrinersfest 2019 buttons. (WFIE)
June 17, 2019 at 11:10 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 11:13 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ShrinersFest 2019 is this week from Thursday through Sunday on Evansville’s Riverfront.

[ Shrinersfest to honor police, fire, EMS workers this year ]

In the interest of safety and security for the visitors to the event, the Evansville Police Department is reminding people that:

• Children under the age of 18 should be supervised by a parent.

• Bags, containers and packages of any type are subject to search upon entry

Police say these items are prohibited:

• FIREWORKS of any type

• DOMESTICATED PETS (service animals permitted)

• SKATEBOARDS, ROLLERBLADES, SKATES, or BICYCLES

• GLASS CONTAINERS

• WATERGUNS

• DRONES OR RC AIRCRAFT

Also, a reminder for drivers, Riverside Drive will be closed this week for Shrinersfest.

