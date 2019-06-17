ShrinersFest safety reminder from Evansville police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ShrinersFest 2019 is this week from Thursday through Sunday on Evansville’s Riverfront.
In the interest of safety and security for the visitors to the event, the Evansville Police Department is reminding people that:
• Children under the age of 18 should be supervised by a parent.
• Bags, containers and packages of any type are subject to search upon entry
Police say these items are prohibited:
• FIREWORKS of any type
• DOMESTICATED PETS (service animals permitted)
• SKATEBOARDS, ROLLERBLADES, SKATES, or BICYCLES
• GLASS CONTAINERS
• WATERGUNS
• DRONES OR RC AIRCRAFT
Also, a reminder for drivers, Riverside Drive will be closed this week for Shrinersfest.
