Riverside Dr. closed for ShrinersFest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The ShrinersFest doesn’t start until Thursday, but Riverside Drive is already closed for setup.
Riverside is closed between Court Street and Cherry Streets, along with many others.
The festival kicks off Thursday and goes through Sunday.
There will be a couple of new things this year at the ShrinersFest, including a boxing event at the Tropicana and a water ball contest.
This year, ShrinersFest will salute police, fire and EMS workers.
Riverside Drive is expected to open back up next Monday evening, June 24.
