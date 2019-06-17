Mr. Money Wins Again for Madisonville’s Chester Thomas

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WFIE) - Another former Ellis Park horse ran a big race, as Mr. Money, won the Grade 3 Matt Winn Stakes, yesterday, at Churchill Downs, for owner, Chester Thomas, from Madisonville. It’s the second-straight win, for Mr. Money, who also recently won the Grade 3, Pat Day Mile. It’s also the third lifetime win, for the horse, who finished second place, in his first two career races, at Ellis Park, back in the summer of 2018. For Thomas, it’s his second horse, to make it big, on the national stage. Of course, he also owns “By My Standards”, who won the Louisiana Derby, and then ran very well, in the Kentucky Derby.
When asked how exciting the past few months have been, Thomas said, “It’s kinda hard to put into perspective. u just take it day by day. Ya know it’s a humbling game, and right now everything’s going our way. We could wake up in the morning and it won’t be, but right now we’re just gonna enjoy it and hope it keeps going.”
What a year it’s been for Chester Thomas, and we’ll get another chance to talk to him, Wednesday, at Ellis Park’s media day.
