Mr. Money Wins Again for Madisonville’s Chester Thomas

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WFIE) - Another former Ellis Park horse ran a big race, as Mr. Money, won the Grade 3 Matt Winn Stakes, yesterday, at Churchill Downs, for owner, Chester Thomas, from Madisonville. It’s the second-straight win, for Mr. Money, who also recently won the Grade 3, Pat Day Mile. It’s also the third lifetime win, for the horse, who finished second place, in his first two career races, at Ellis Park, back in the summer of 2018. For Thomas, it’s his second horse, to make it big, on the national stage. Of course, he also owns “By My Standards”, who won the Louisiana Derby, and then ran very well, in the Kentucky Derby.