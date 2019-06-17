More flooding threatens Huntingburg after several inches of rain in 1 day

HUNTINGBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Huntingburg passed out sandbags to people who have high water threatening their homes.
Yesterday they received five inches of rainfall alone and some received nearly eight inches.
"It looked scary," says Robert Owen, a resident of Huntingburg. "It looked scary because we didn't know how much more it was going to rain."
Julie Keusch and her neighbors used sandbags in their doorways and in front of their garages.
“Last night, I went around frantic,” says Julie Keusch. “Everything is off the floor, and I have two girls home for the summer and all of their possessions. It was a job and half of it’s still up because of all of the rain we’re supposed to get.”
Keusch says sometimes the water can reach about a foot away from her house.
She says flooding like this it happens several times a year on her street.
Keusch tells 14 News that because she and her neighbors don’t live in what’s considered a flood plain, she tells me none of them can get flood insurance.
“Every time I look on my phone and I look at the weather, and when I see that rain, it’s just a pit in my stomach,” says Keusch “I’ve got an ulcer because of it, and you can’t help but worry.”
As of Monday, Huntingburg is included in a Flash Flood Watch.
