Man accused of shooting victim in the knee

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An arrest has been made in an Evansville shooting investigation.
Police say a 42-year-old victim was shot in the left knee while in a stairwell of an apartment building on Sunburst Boulevard.
It happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
The victim was taken to the hospital, and a shell casing was found by police at the scene.
Police say around midnight Monday morning, they spotted a man on South Weinbach Avenue who matched the description of the shooting suspect.
Officers say he was standing next to a bike in a gas station parking lot.
Police say as they pulled into the parking lot, the suspect, 29-year-old Arties Brown, began riding the bike.
Whey they tried to make contact with him, they say Brown dropped the bike and started running. Officers say he was caught in front of the gas station.
Brown is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and resisting law enforcement.
