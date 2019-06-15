EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Flash Flood Watch in effect until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Coming of a record 3-inches of rain on Sunday, additional showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday. The severe weather threat is lower but we still have a threat for severe thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy skies and humid with high temps in the lower to mid-80’s.
Tuesday, expect more rain along with a round of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy as high temps remain in the low to mid-80’s. The latest guidance…rainfall 2-4 inches…today through Wednesday night. This stubborn, rainy and stormy pattern, finally breaks down by Thursday.
