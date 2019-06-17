Car crashes into telephone poles in Boonville, driver arrested

Car crashes into pole in Boonville (Source: Alisha Young)
By Jill Lyman | June 17, 2019 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 3:51 PM

Boonville, Ind. (WFIE) - A driver was arrested after a crash Sunday in Boonville.

It happened around 4:30 a.m.

Police believe Brianne Hebner was driving under the influence of alcohol when she crashed into some telephone poles on North 4th Street.

They say her charges including operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .10 or higher.

According to a witness, the poles were replaced Monday afternoon.

Hebner was taken to jail, but has since bonded out.

Brianne Hebner
Brianne Hebner (Source: Warrick Co. Jail)

