Car crashes into telephone poles in Boonville, driver arrested

Boonville, Ind. (WFIE) - A driver was arrested after a crash Sunday in Boonville.
It happened around 4:30 a.m.
Police believe Brianne Hebner was driving under the influence of alcohol when she crashed into some telephone poles on North 4th Street.
They say her charges including operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .10 or higher.
According to a witness, the poles were replaced Monday afternoon.
Hebner was taken to jail, but has since bonded out.
