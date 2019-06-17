On Alert for flooding and severe weather this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A stagnant, humid airmass over the Tri-State will fuel daily showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall will be the main threat with the storms Monday night and Tuesday. A flash flood watch continues for all of southern Indiana and Illinois through Tuesday. Some spots picked up 3-5″ of rain on Sunday, and many rivers are flooding again. Rainfall for the month is running 200 % of normal. By Wednesday, strong to severe storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening as a low pressure moves in from the west. Temps will climb into the low to mid 80s all week, and lows will drop into the upper 60s each night.