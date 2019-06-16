Section of Jenner Rd. closed after gas line hit

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch says two intersections are being shut down after a gas line was hit around 1:30 p.m. on Jenner Road.
Warrick County Dispatch tells 14 News the gas line was hit in the 7900 block of Jenner Road. They also said a firetruck is being placed at the intersection of Castle Gardens and Jenner Road to block traffic.
14 News Reporter Aria Janel was told by fire department officials the homeowner was working on a new drainage pipe when they cut the gas main line to their home.
Jenner Road is being closed until Vectren arrives and is able to fix the leak.
