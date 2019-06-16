Remaining on alert for storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for possible severe storms tonight, and we have decided to continue the Alert Day into Monday as well because we could see another round of strong storms with heavy rain and gusty winds tomorrow afternoon and evening.
The entire Tri-State is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. CDT as scattered storms will be possible throughout the evening, and some of them could be severe. The primary threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. An isolated tornado is possible but unlikely.
The storms will taper off some through the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.
A few showers and storms are possible Monday morning, but it looks like most of the rain will hold off until the afternoon and evening. The entire Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk for severe weather Monday, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. That means widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few strong to severe storms are possible, which is why we added the Alert Day.
Scattered showers and storms remain likely on and off throughout the first half of the week with daily high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Right now, I do not see a major severe weather threat Tuesday or Wednesday, but we will keep an eye on it and let you know if that changes.
