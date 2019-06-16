‘Night on Main’ makes its debut Sat. night in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Night on Main’s debut was Saturday night and it brought a lot of people to downtown Evansville.
The 21 and older crowded enjoyed a block party stretching from Second to Third Street.
Night on Main is a new summer series that will have a total of three events.
Participants can enjoy riding the Ferris wheel and playing carnival games.
The event also had live music and fire performances.
It was a night of fun and fellowship, something the community says it desperately needs.
“I took today off to like do stuff here finally. I’m glad stuff is actually coming together and people can actually get together and do stuff, like get social finally. I feel like it’s been so closeted, we can finally get like a community going,” said Hailey Williams.
If you didn’t get to make it to this weeks Night on Main, don’t worry, the next one is July 20.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.