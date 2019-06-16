Jasper Police asking for help to identify person

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are asking for your help to identify a person they say was involved in an incident from late April.
On Sunday, the Jasper Police Department sent out a news release asking if anyone could identify this man:
JPD says the incident happened on April 27.
Based on the blue and orange “pick up” sign in the background, the image appears to be taken at a Walmart.
Anyone with information about this person is asked to call the Jasper Police Department, 812-482-2255. You can also call anonymously at 812-481-COPS.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.