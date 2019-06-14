On Alert For Sunday Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain and storms today with severe storms possible. The severe weather threat is lower but we still have a marginal threat for severe thunderstorms. If we catch a break, dry time can be expected at times with showers and storms increasing during the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy skies and humid with high temps in the mid-80′s.
Additional rain and storms Monday through Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 80′s. We have a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms though Monday. With multiple rounds of showers expected, the primary concern will be flooding. The latest guidance…rainfall 2-4 inches…Sunday through Wednesday.
