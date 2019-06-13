Watch Live: The St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Parade

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - You can celebrate the St. Louis Blues’ win on Saturday, June 15.
The championship parade and rally will be in St. Louis.
Events will take place rain or shine.
It will start at noon at 18th St. and Market St. and end at Broadway and Market St.
Fans can watch the parade along the entire route on Market Street.
Immediately after the parade, Blues players, alumni, team executives and other special guests will lead a celebration rally under the Gateway Arch.
Visitors to the Arch can enter the park grounds via three security access points: two in Luther Ely Smith Square (located on 4th Street between Market and Chestnut) and one in the north grounds of the Gateway Arch.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early, to keep in mind there will be downtown road closures and to take their time finding parking or using public transportation.
Recommended stops for Metrolink are 8th and Pine and Laclede’s Landing stations. Rideshares should drop off at 14th and Olive Street or 20th and Market Street for access to the parade, or 8th and Clark Street for access to the civic celebration of the Arch.
Concession stands will sell soda, water and beer (cash only) on the Arch grounds. Soft-sided coolers with sealed, non-alcoholic beverages are allowed inside the park. No glass.
Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri Capitol dome to shine blue on Thursday evening, June 13 in honor of the victory.
On Wednesday night, June 12, the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 to win the Stanley Cup. It was their first Stanley Cup win in franchise history.
