Tracey Lawrence, Joe Nichols headline season opening Friday Night Live

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The first Friday Night Live of the summer kicked off this week.
The theme for Friday’s event was to honor local vets. The city put up a wall of photos honoring those from the area who served in the armed forces.
The mayor of Madisonville says he is proud to honor those who have served our country.
“These veterans have fought for our freedom," said Mayor Kevin Cotton. "The freedom to be here tonight, to enjoy this live music, to be out on the streets walking throughout our community, to have friendships and to be able to build relationships. It’s because of our veteran’s that that’s happening.”
Tracey Lawrence and Joe Nichols headlined as the musical acts and all proceeds went to veteran support groups.
