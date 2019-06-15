Sections of First Ave. being shut down after crash; 3 people taken to hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parts of First Avenue are being shut down as crews are on scene of an accident.
According to Evansville Central Dispatch, the wreck, which was reported as an accident with injuries, happened near the St. Matthew’s Church on First Avenue.
Dispatch says northbound lanes are being shut down at First and Meyer Avenues. While the southbound lanes are being closed at First Avenue and Allens Lane.
EPD tells 14 News reporter Joseph Payton the driver might have lost consciousness because of a medical issue. The driver along with two passengers have been taken to the hospital.
