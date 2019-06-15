Long lines at Targets nationwide after register outage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Target shoppers nationwide experienced long lines Saturday due to a register outage, causing many customers not to be able to purchase items the day before Father’s Day.
The Target in Evansville was also hit by the register outage. According to some customers, they were waiting for 30 minutes in line to check out.
Customers tell 14 News that checking out was a gamble. Some people were getting checked out smoothly and then the next person in line couldn’t check out at all.
“Took a cart in my hand and said there’s something wrong in here. There’s at least 50 people in each line, at least, and they all had carts, not just a sack in their hand. I said ‘hmmm, maybe I should go,’" said Kathie Rueger, Target shopper.
The Evansville Target Manager told 14 News that their systems were down for about an hour and a half. They’re still not sure what caused this nation-wide outage, but their systems are now up, and they hope it stays that way.
