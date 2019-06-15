ISP: thousands of child porn images found on Princeton man’s electronic devices

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two months of investigating resulted in the arrest of a Princeton man for child pornography related charges.
In a news release, Indiana State Police said Nathan Stewart, 63, of Princeton, was arrested on Friday for Possession of Child Pornography with an Aggravating Factor.
According to ISP, detectives were given a search warrant for Stewart’s electronic devices. State Police say that search resulted in “thousands of child pornographic images,” being found.
Stewart was arrested Friday and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is being held with $12,500 bond.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.