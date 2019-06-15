ISP: thousands of child porn images found on Princeton man’s electronic devices

ISP says thousands of child pornographic images were found during a search of Stewart's electronic devices. (Source: Indiana State Police/WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet | June 15, 2019 at 8:40 AM CDT - Updated June 15 at 8:40 AM

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two months of investigating resulted in the arrest of a Princeton man for child pornography related charges.

In a news release, Indiana State Police said Nathan Stewart, 63, of Princeton, was arrested on Friday for Possession of Child Pornography with an Aggravating Factor.

According to ISP, detectives were given a search warrant for Stewart’s electronic devices. State Police say that search resulted in “thousands of child pornographic images,” being found.

Stewart was arrested Friday and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is being held with $12,500 bond.

