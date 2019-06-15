ISP: driver arrested after 1.5hr police chase averages 20mph

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The driver that led authorities on a chase that averaged a speed of 20 mph and lasted more than an hour early Saturday has been arrested.
According to Indiana State Police, Joshua Hyneman, 36, of Petersburg, was arrested for: Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, OVWI .15 or More, OVWI Endangerment, Reckless Driving, and Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident (two counts).
The news release from ISP says Vincennes City Police were called around 2 a.m. Saturday when Hyneman tried to leave the scene of a crash. ISP says, Hyneman, who looked intoxicated, tried fighting people who attempted to stop him from leaving the crash site.
Once officers arrived, Hyneman got back in his vehicle and took off, the news release states. Despite running over stop sticks, he continued driving on Willow Street and eventually onto US-41 South.
ISP says stop sticks were used two more times when the vehicle was on county roads, but those attempts failed. Hyneman then got onto 241 South where he hit a telephone pole.
The pole fell across the road, causing a police officer’s vehicle to be covered by power lines. According to ISP, the officer could not get out of his vehicle because the wires covering the car were live.
Hyneman drove through a field after hitting the pole and ended up back on 241 going westbound, the release states.
According to State Police, a Gibson County Sheriff’s deputy was waiting at 241 and US-41 with more stop sticks. Finally, after hitting those sticks, Hyneman’s vehicle came to a stop and he was taken into custody minutes before 3:30 a.m.
ISP says the average speed in the chase was around 20 mph.
Hyneman was taken to the Knox County Jail.
