Evansville’s Farmers Market summer grand opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was Evansville’s Farmers Market grand opening for the summer.
The new location for the market is at 815 John Street where it’s now being hosted by U.S. Incubator LLC.
Market Manager, Jason Gerteisen, tells 14 News he hopes that the market will encourage the community to support small business and shop local.
He hopes that Saturday’s grand opening will be the first of many successful Saturday’s over the summer for the new farmers market and its vendors.
“The farmers market is a traditional incubator. I mean, these are all small businesses trying to start off, so we wanted to start a community program to reach out to the community and give opportunity vendors to come down and display their products and have a start! So we decided to put on the Evansville Farmers Market,” said Market Manager, Jason Gerteisen.
Gerteisen says the market will be open every Saturday from 8:00 in the morning to 1:00 p.m. all summer until September 28.
