EFD Chief: cause of Third Ave. fire under investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The cause of a late Friday fire is under investigation.
Evansville Fire Department firefighters were called to the N. Third Avenue house, which has been converted into three apartments, around 10:30 p.m. Friday. According to the crew on scene, flames could be seen coming from the top of the building when they got there.
Our photographer there was told the fire was put out in about 10 minutes.
EFD Division Chief and PIO Mike Larson said in a news release the fire caused “extensive damage," to the upstairs apartment. He also stated the home next door had some damage as well.
Chief Larson says there were no occupants of the apartments found by EFD and no injuries have been reported.
The investigation into the cause of this fire is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.