On Alert For Severe Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tornado Watch is in effect for all counties north of Interstate 64 until 9:00 p.m. Most of the area along and north of the Ohio River is under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms while western Kentucky is under a lesser…marginal risk. The severe weather threat will ease after 9:00 p.m.
Rain and storms on Sunday with severe storms possible. The severe weather threat is lower but we still have a marginal threat for severe thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy skies and humid with high temps in the mid-80’s.
Additional rain and storms Monday through Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 80′s. We have a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms though Monday. With multiple rounds of showers expected, the primary concern will be flooding. The latest guidance…rainfall 2-4 inches…Sunday through Wednesday.
