Young Henderson girl helps make books more accessible to kids

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson third grader wants every kid to have access to books.
Ellen Chaney and her mom have designed “free libraries.” This started as Ellen’s community initiative for an upcoming pageant, but its turned into so much more.
She and her mom refurbish newspaper vending machines. Then they place them in different parks throughout her area.
Inside they place books for any child to take and then return when finished.
“The pageant motto is it’s more than just a crown and sash," explained Chaney. "It’s about just having fun and helping your community have more stuff to do.”
Since putting up her first library earlier this month, Ellen has opened up four more locations.
Free library location:
- Atkinson Park
- Central Park
- East End Park
- John F. Kennedy Community Center
- The Perch
- Sunset Park
