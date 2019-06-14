2-week boot camp aims to help teachers develop new skills

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Tri-State teachers have some new skills to add to their toolbox.
They were at Ivy Tech on Friday as part of the Southwest Indiana Teacher Manufacturing Boot Camp. It is a two-week program that teachers take part in for hands-on training.
They worked with robotics and assembling motors during the course.
Ivy Tech officials say it is fun to see the teachers roll their sleeves up to pick up their new skills.
“I’m hoping that it’s a fun morning for the teachers," Donna Zimmerman, Advance Automation & Robotics Technology Program Chair, explained. "They’re digging right in and they’re getting hands-on in it. They’re not just sitting listening to somebody talk for a while, they’re getting to experience what the kids experience and if you look around, it seems to me they’re having a great time doing it.”
Teachers travel to Ivy Tech, USI, Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Indiana, Berry Global, Alcoa, and SABIC, and finish with their final presentations on June 28.
