Arrest made in Nick Decker murder investigation

By Jill Lyman and Joseph Payton | June 14, 2019 at 4:27 PM CDT - Updated June 14 at 7:47 PM

Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police have new information in the murder investigation of Nick Decker.

Cortemius Peoples, of Bowling Green, has been arrested in the case. He’s charged with: Murder, 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary, and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

Full press conference: Arrest made in Nick Decker murder investigation

Decker was shot and killed in a home on 9th Street shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday.

Monday afternoon, police released surveillance of two suspects leaving the home.

Police believe Peoples is the person who pulled the trigger, but they also believe a second suspect was involved.

“We are still investigating," OPD Officer Andrew Boggess says. "We haven’t determined a definitive motive for the homicide at this point. We are still looking into it. And like I said, the investigation is still very much open. Still a lot of evidence to process. And we are still looking for the second suspect at this time.”

Cortemius Peoples, Bowling Green
Cortemius Peoples, Bowling Green (Source: Daviess County Jail)

Nick Decker was shot and killed over the weekend in Owensboro.
Nick Decker was shot and killed over the weekend in Owensboro. (Source: Decker Family)

Officer Boggess also tells us they have found what they believe to be is the murder weapon in this case.

We will update you as soon as we have more information regarding the second suspect.

