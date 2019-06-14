Arrest made in Nick Decker murder investigation

Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police have new information in the murder investigation of Nick Decker.
Cortemius Peoples, of Bowling Green, has been arrested in the case. He’s charged with: Murder, 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary, and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
Decker was shot and killed in a home on 9th Street shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday.
Monday afternoon, police released surveillance of two suspects leaving the home.
Police believe Peoples is the person who pulled the trigger, but they also believe a second suspect was involved.
“We are still investigating," OPD Officer Andrew Boggess says. "We haven’t determined a definitive motive for the homicide at this point. We are still looking into it. And like I said, the investigation is still very much open. Still a lot of evidence to process. And we are still looking for the second suspect at this time.”
Officer Boggess also tells us they have found what they believe to be is the murder weapon in this case.
We will update you as soon as we have more information regarding the second suspect.
