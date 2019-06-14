Vanderburgh Co. man facing child porn charge

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say they received a report Thursday that someone had several pornographic images of young children.
Later that day, they were able to serve a a search warrant at William Martin’s home on Old Boonville Highway.
Deputies say the seized his phone and computer. They say several images and videos of child pornography were found on the phone.
Their report says the images and videos were of children in various sexual acts ranging from the age of infancy to teen years.
Martin was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
