Traffic Alert: semi crash blocking KY 56 in Union Co.

Union Co., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semi crash is blocking KY 56 in western Union County.
They say it’s blocked between the Morganfield Bypass and the Shawneetown Bridge and the crash involves a semi and another vehicle.
Officials say they semi was hauling scrap metal that may have to be off-loaded to allow the truck to be moved.
We’re told it could be closed for about four hours.
KYTC personnel are diverting traffic in the area.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.