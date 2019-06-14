Sunny & Warmer; Weekend Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and chilly early with near record low temps down to 51-degrees. (49 is the record low set in 1955.) Today expect abundant sunshine and warmer with high temps in the upper 70’s. Partly cloudy tonight and not as cold with temps dropping into the lower 60’s.
Temperatures return to June form this weekend with the best chances for showers and storms arriving on Sunday. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday…mainly during the afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday. High temps will climb into the mid-80’s with higher humidity too.
