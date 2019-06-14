Shrinersfest to honor police, fire, EMS workers this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Heads up for drivers next week as Riverside Drive will be closed next week for Shrinersfest.
The festival kicks off Thursday and goes through Sunday. Crews will be out setting up all week long.
A couple of new things this year: a boxing event at the Tropicana and a waterball contest. The U.S. Army will simulate their HALO jump during the airshow too.
This year Shrinersfest will salute police, fire and EMS workers.
“These folks, these men and women, they protect us every day and take care of our families," Dale Thomas, Shrinersfest Spokesperson, explains. "They sacrifice a lot. From the volunteers who go out in the middle of the night out of their warm beds with their families to the police officers that walk up to that car that they don’t know.”
To get in the fest, you need a button, which are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free.
