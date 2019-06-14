Sheriff’s Office: alcohol suspected factor in motorcycle crash

VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Baseline Road was closed as deputies and emergency crews worked a motorcycle wreck around 4 p.m. Friday
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Baseline Road, near Nisbet Road, was closed while crews were at the scene.
The tweet from the Sheriff’s Office says this is a single vehicle crash.
Our photographer on scene was told the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was knocked unconscious. The Sheriff’s Office says Lifeflight was called, but was canceled because there was a Scott Township ambulance close enough that they went ahead and took him to Deaconess Midtown themselves.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office says.
This crash is still under investigation.
