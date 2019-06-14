River City Pride hosts vigil to remember victims of Pulse Night Club shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new non-profit LGBT alliance group called River City Pride gathered in Haynie’s Corner for a candlelight vigil Thursday to remember a horrific tragedy.
They came to honor those who were killed at the Pulse Night Club in Orlando. Members from the group read the names of every victim followed by a moment of silence.
One group leader says that hearing the names of those who lost their lives three years ago is very impactful.
“It definitely makes my heart race to think that so many people were taken before they were meant to in this world, and it took a lot for me to hold back the tears of what I was feeling,” says Alex Erwin, River City Pride.
River City Pride will be hosting a pride parade day on June 22 at 11 a.m. in Haynie’s Corner.
