Pike County woman killed in overnight fire

Pike Co., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was killed in a fire in the Ayrshire community of Pike County.
It was called in just before 12:30 a.m. Friday. Dispatchers say crews were on scene until nearly 5:00 a.m.
The home is on East County Road 375 South near Winslow.
We’re told told the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
The Pike County Coroner says they have not positively identified the woman, but an autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.
We are told fire crews from Petersburg, Patoka Township, and Jefferson Township were all involved in fighting the fire.
