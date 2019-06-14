Neighborhood Watch: Burglary arrest; Frontier Liquors theft

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a Memorial Day burglary.
An arrest in another case led officers to Jon Stuart, 41, of Greenbrier, Tennessee. He is charged with first degree Burglary.
Stuart was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase.
Taking from the till.
Evansville Police are investigating a theft at Frontier Liquors on Covert Avenue. The owner told police that a former employee took almost $1,500 between the dates of June 3 to June 7.
Congratulations to the The Evansville Police Department K-9 Unit.
The team earned several awards at the United States Police Canine Association Region 5 Patrol Dog trials and Certification events. The trials were in Mansfield, Ohio and Springfield, Illinois.
The highest honor went to K-9 officer Doug Buetel, who placed 1st out of 20 K-9 teams in the Mansfield trials.
