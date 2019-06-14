More than 200 people compete in annual ‘Senior Game in the Park’

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - More than 200 people competed in the annual “Senior Games in the Park.”
Teams went from station to station, playing corn hole, bocce ball, softball, and basketball. After the games wrapped up everyone was served lunch.
Organizers say the goal of the event is to get seniors out to enjoy each others company.
“A lot of times, I think our seniors are the ones that are forgotten about when it comes to communication with emails and texts and things like that. They kind of miss out on that you know ,person to person," says Webster County Judge Executive Steve Henry. "So this is a good opportunity for them to get together, be with each other, and enjoy a beautiful day.”
After the lunch, awards were given out for the team with most points and the most skilled athlete.
