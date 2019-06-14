Man facing two counts of murder after deadly Union Co. crash

Union Co., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been charged with murder after a crash that killed a Union County couple.
The crash happened last Saturday around 7:40 p.m. on the westbound Hwy 60 bypass in Morganfield.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Thomas Watson, of Henderson, ran a red light and crashed into the driver’s side of another car heading east on Hwy 60.
The people in that car, Donald West and Agnes Conia, both from Morganfield, died from blunt force trauma sustained in the wreck, according to the Coroner Stephen Shouse. Watson was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says Watson had a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit. They say evidence shows he was also driving in excess of 85 mph and was accelerating at the time of the crash.
Watson is currently in the Union County Jail on two counts of murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license.
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.
