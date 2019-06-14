KSP: man arrested after alleged sexual relationship with minor

CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation by Kentucky State Police resulted in the arrest of a man for sex crimes with a minor.
According to KSP, Ibarra Lorenzana, 42, of Corydon, was arrested Friday for the following charges:
- Sexual Abuse, First Degree
- Sodomy, Second Degree
The news release from State Police says they started an investigation after allegations were made that Lorenzana “had a sexual relationship with a minor,” in January of this year.
After being arrested Friday, he was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.