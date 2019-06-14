KSP: man arrested after allegations of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with underage boy

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - KSP says a man has been arrested after they investigated allegations he had a relationship with an underage boy.
According to State Police, Kyle Edmondson, 32, of Sturgis, was arrested for Sodomy. KSP says they began investigating Edmondson after allegations suggesting he had, or was having an “inappropriate relationship with an underage male in March 2019."
He was arrested Thursday at his home and taken to the Union County Detention Center.
