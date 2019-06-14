$100k raised in 10th annual Kyle L. Parker golf scramble

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of people helped raise $100,00 at Cambridge Golf Course to honor the life of Kyle L. Parker.
Friends, family, and community members hit the links to celebrate the 10th year of the Kyle Parker Memorial Scramble.
“Every year we’re like how long should we keep this going? But, when we post out the sign up sheet for the program we have 29 teams, and we said we gotta keep this going,” said Ben Joergens.
Kyle died in a crash 10 years ago in 2009. Leaving his wife without a husband and two young boys without a father.
“Nathan looks so much like Kyle," said Scott Bosecker. "Acts so much like Kyle, almost like brings back those memories of meeting Kyle back in 1992.”
“Our tragedy has created some good things for some kids who have had tragedies," said Kyle’s dad, Steve Parker. "Each one of these kids have lost a parent.”
As the community played the game they love for scholarships, they couldn’t help but think of Kyle.
“Kyle was known as a peace maker and he had this ability to help people get a long,” said Steve.
As the years go on, and the golf scrambles continue they hope their relationships do too.
“You never know why things happen the way they do," said Joergens. "I feel like our bond has gotten stronger as friends. I think it does pass that lesson along to the young ones especially Kyle’s boys about how important it is to be close to your friends.”
The scramble raised a total of $100,000 this year.
They plan to continue to do the scramble as long as people continue to sign up.
