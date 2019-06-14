Crews working to find source of water main leak on Cass Ave. after collapse

Crews working to find source of water main leak on Cass Ave. after collapse
(Source: WFIE)
June 14, 2019 at 12:41 PM CDT - Updated June 14 at 12:42 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are working a section of Cass Ave.

Water department officials say the collapse started several weeks ago caused by issues with a 96 inch storm drain. They say the collapse area has increased significantly over the past two weeks and likely caused a leak in a water main.

We’re told crews are working to figure out where that leak is and they will have to dig to determine the exact location.

(Source: Evansville Water & Sewer Utility)

Officials say, at this point, there’s no impact on water or sewer service for customers.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.