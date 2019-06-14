Crews working to find source of water main leak on Cass Ave. after collapse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are working a section of Cass Ave.
Water department officials say the collapse started several weeks ago caused by issues with a 96 inch storm drain. They say the collapse area has increased significantly over the past two weeks and likely caused a leak in a water main.
We’re told crews are working to figure out where that leak is and they will have to dig to determine the exact location.
Officials say, at this point, there’s no impact on water or sewer service for customers.
