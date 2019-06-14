Coroner’s Office identifies man in wheelchair killed after being hit by vehicle

By Jared Goffinet | June 14, 2019 at 3:03 PM CDT - Updated June 14 at 5:01 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after a man died from injuries he suffered when he was hit by a vehicle.

[Man in wheelchair hit by car, police looking for driver]

According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, John Johnson, 60, of Evansville was in his wheelchair when he was hit by a vehicle on June 2. Coroner Steve Lockyear says Johnson died at Deaconess Hospital on Thursday where he was being treated for the injuries from when he was hit.

Evansville Police say a woman was pushing Johnson across the Lloyd Expressway at Rosenberger. EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum says the driver, who hit Johnson, has not been found.

The news release says the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department is investigating.

