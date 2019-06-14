CMOE cuts ribbon on latest addition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some new additions outside the Children’s Museum of Evansville.
We caught Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke in an impromptu jam session at their new Musical Garden as they cut the ribbon on it Friday.
It's a quick way to take a study break or relieve stress before meetings.
There are quite a few instruments and some great artwork outside the museum.
Best of all, it is free and anyone can stop by to play anytime.
“That’s why we’re being so intentional of what we do so we can keep up with the growth of downtown," Stephanie Terry, CMOE Executive Director, explained. "We’re probably one of the key family-friendly destinations in the downtown area and so it’s important that we offer an experience that people can expect to be high-quality.”
The Musical Garden was funded through donor support and is a project about two years in the making.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.