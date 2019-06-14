Bud Light creates special “Gloria Brew” to toast the St. Louis Blues

"Gloria is already ingrained into Blues history and the city of St. Louis, so Bud Light is toasting our hometown team by doing what we do best – brewing beer," said Vice President of Marketing, Andy Goeler. "Just like all Bud Light, our Gloria Brew will be made with the finest hops, barley, water and rice, but this championship beer has one special ingredient – the sound of Gloria. As long-time partners of the Blues, we wanted to do something special for their first championship and we thought infusing this beer with the actual sound of Blues Victory was the perfect way to congratulate the team on making history."