Boonville officers save man from possibly drowning in lake

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man waded into a lake to retrieve a remote control boat, but he was the one who would soon need help.
The man didn’t want to talk on camera, but we caught up with the Boonville Police officers who made that impromptu water rescue.
Police tell us the man and his two boys were using a remote control boat in the lake Tuesday when their boat became stranded. A 911 caller told police the boys needed help fast.
When police responded, they say the boys were safe standing knee deep in the marsh. Their step-dad was not.
Officer Casey Miller tells us she asked dispatchers to send firefighters with a rescue boat. Officer Trevor Winters says he started seeing signs they were already out of time.
“I made the decision to go in no matter what because we didn’t have enough time,” says Officer Winters. “We both took off our vest and belt, shoes, and dove into the water.”
They say, they worked to calm the man down, had him hold the toy boat and pushed him to shore. The officers knew if he goes down one more time, they might not be able to get him back up.
Back at the shore, police say, the kids rushed over. EMS checked him out and they were free to go.
As for the third office there, Logan O’Bryan, he did not enter the water. That’s because he’s in training.
O’Bryan heads to the academy in a couple of weeks, where he will take part in water rescue training of his own.
