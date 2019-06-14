Alert for storms Father’s Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The cool, sunny weather is coming to an end, and we have added Alert Days for Father’s Day weekend.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures that are more typical for this time of year in the lower 60s.
Saturday will also be mostly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the mid 80s. We may see a few peeks of sunshine, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible on and off throughout the day.
Most of the Tri-State along and north of the Ohio River is under a Slight Risk (2/5) Saturday, while most of western Kentucky is under a Marginal Risk (1/5). That means widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few strong to severe storms are possible, which is why we have added an Alert Day.
Scattered showers and storms are likely Father’s Day with highs in the mid 80s once again, and the entire Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for strong storms that day too, which is why we will continue the Alert Day into Sunday as well. The primary threat with any storms this weekend will be heavy rain, but frequent lightning, gusty winds, and hail will also be possible.
Scattered showers and storms will remain possible on and off throughout the workweek with high temperatures in the lower 80s. We could pick up 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain this weekend and a grand total of 2 to 4 inches by the end of the week depending on where the heaviest rain sets up.
