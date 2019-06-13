Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the cold front clearing, windy and sharply cooler today with high temps barely reaching the lower 70′s. Most of the rain and clouds will clear out early followed by sunny skies and fall like weather. Clear and chilly tonight with near record low temps down to 51-degrees. (49 is the record low Friday morning/14th set in 1955.) On Friday, abundant sunshine and warmer with high temps in the upper 70’s.