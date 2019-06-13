Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the cold front clearing, windy and sharply cooler today with high temps barely reaching the lower 70′s. Most of the rain and clouds will clear out early followed by sunny skies and fall like weather. Clear and chilly tonight with near record low temps down to 51-degrees. (49 is the record low Friday morning/14th set in 1955.) On Friday, abundant sunshine and warmer with high temps in the upper 70’s.
Temperatures return to June form this weekend with the best chances for showers and storms arriving on Sunday. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday…mainly during the afternoon. High temps will climb into the mid-80’s with higher humidity too.
