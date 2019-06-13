EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a beautiful and breezy day across the Tri-State, but there is warmer, wetter weather on the way.
Tonight will be clear, calm and cool with low temperatures in the low 50s.
Friday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. It will also be less breezy than today with winds out of the south at around 5 to 10 mph.
Clouds increase Friday, and Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather along and north of the Ohio River Saturday, which is a 1 out of 5 on the risk scale. That means a few strong to severe storms with hail, heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
Our rain chances ramp up Sunday and Monday. I still don’t see a major severe storm threat, but heavy rain may cause some localized flooding. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible on and off throughout next week, potentially bringing us a total of 2 to 3 inches of rain over the next 7 days.
High temperatures will also return to the mid 80s this weekend and remain in the low to mid 80s throughout next week.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.