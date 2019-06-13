Students get first-hand look at healthcare, medical jobs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville middle and high school students got a chance to see what a job in healthcare or medicine really looks like on Wednesday.
The University of Evansville teamed up with Deaconess and EVSC for “health camp.” Throughout the day students performed experiments and met with medical professionals.
Some high school students even got the chance to shadow an open heart surgery.
But all of them learned more about what they might want to do in the future.
“So there’s a little bit of didactic kind of information, but then it’s really how do we apply that information to taking care of people," says Dean of the College of Health Science Mary Kessler "And then really about people too you know kind of interacting with our faculty. We have current students here to talk with the students so getting that aspect of it as well.”
More than 70 students and staff members from EVSC attended.
